사회

MOMOLAND's NANCY Under Criticism For Staring at BLACKPINK But…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On the latest episode of MBC's Show Champion, BLACKPINK added another trophy to their list with the 8th win of DDU-DU DDU-DU.

Nancy's attitude to BLACKPINK provoked a huge controversy.

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot


But on top of the presence of BLACKPINK members and their winning speech on stage, something else has grabbed the attention of the audiences.

Momoland's Nancy who was standing beside Jisoo had a blank stare at BLACKPINK, which has provoked a controversy, letting netizens to believe that she was publicly exposing her jealousy toward the group.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

And the controversy continually heated up as more netizens reprehend that the youngest member of Momoland was ill-mannered for glancing at BLACKPINK with such look.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Meanwhile, some fans came forward to defend Nancy that she has the face whenever she feels tired and that she has been going through a hectic schedule with the promotion of their most recent song BAAM.

Even with fans' elucidation, the conflict is still ongoing as Nancy's look was undeniably a little misleading.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

However, although things are bit tense between BLINKs and Merry-Go-Rounds, many in each fandom hope to find peace between them.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

