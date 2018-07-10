PHOTOS: 4 "Precious, Little" Male Idol Members…Shortest Amongst the Group

VoomVoom introduces four male idol members who are charismatic on stage but "small and precious" off the stage: EXO's Xiumin, BTS Jimin, Seventeen's Woozi, and Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon.

They appeal different charms on and off the stage!

EXO's eldest Xiumin has a height of 1.72m (5.64ft).

In distinction from his smallest height amongst the group, he has a muscular body and it was once revealed on It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets.

BTS Jimin's height is 1.74m (5.7ft), the smallest among the group.

However, his perfect body proportion makes him look way taller than he actually is.

Seventeen's Woozi has the smallest height 1.64m (5.38ft) among all four members listed here.

But in addition to his cute visual, the greatest charm he possesses is the ability to compose songs and write lyrics. He took part in making numbers of Seventeen's songs.

Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon disclosed his height 1.67m (5.48ft) in the program Infinity Challenge.

Fans call him "precious, little Sung Woon" each time he is spotted with tallest members in the group.

Meanwhile, Wanna One's Sung Woon and BTS' Jimin are well-known besties.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

