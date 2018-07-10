1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: 4 "Precious, Little" Male Idol Members…Shortest Amongst the Group

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

VoomVoom introduces four male idol members who are charismatic on stage but "small and precious" off the stage: EXO's Xiumin, BTS Jimin, Seventeen's Woozi, and Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon.

They appeal different charms on and off the stage!

EXO's eldest Xiumin has a height of 1.72m (5.64ft).
In distinction from his smallest height amongst the group, he has a muscular body and it was once revealed on It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

BTS Jimin's height is 1.74m (5.7ft), the smallest among the group.
However, his perfect body proportion makes him look way taller than he actually is.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from

Photo from

Photo from

Photo from

Seventeen's Woozi has the smallest height 1.64m (5.38ft) among all four members listed here.
But in addition to his cute visual, the greatest charm he possesses is the ability to compose songs and write lyrics. He took part in making numbers of Seventeen's songs.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon disclosed his height 1.67m (5.48ft) in the program Infinity Challenge.
Fans call him "precious, little Sung Woon" each time he is spotted with tallest members in the group.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Meanwhile, Wanna One's Sung Woon and BTS' Jimin are well-known besties.

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

