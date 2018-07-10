BLACKPINK Becomes the Girl Group with the Most Instagram Followers

BLACKPINK has the most Instagram followers among all the girl groups around the globe!

They're growing sooo fast!

Recently, the number of followers on BLACKPINK's official Instagram went over 10.7 million. This is a number surpassing the amount of followers of Fifth Harmony and Little Mix, which are respectively 10.5 million and 9.4 million.

As a result, BLACKPINK is now the girl group with the topmost number of Instagram followers. Congrats, BLACKPINK!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

