TWICE's "Dance the Night Away" Has Taken the Top Spot on K-Music Charts BLACKPINK Has Kept for 25 Days

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JYP&YG Ent.

BLACKPINK who's been topping the music charts for 25 days has yielded the top position to their 'sunbae' TWICE.

Whose fan bases would be stronger?

Photo from JYP Ent.

TWICE on July 9 at 6 pm revealed their comeback song Dance The Night Away after three months of a break since What is Love released in April.

Photo from JYP Ent

Dance The Night Away topped major K-music charts in two hours after it's release. The song in the morning on July 10 in the country's biggest music chart 'Melon' caught up BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU by leading the list itself.

Photo from YG Ent.

TWICE and BLACKPINK are the leading K-pop acts, getting abreast of the fandoms of other male idol groups. And their firm fan base is proven with their performances.

In Korea, one way to determine fan bases of an idol group is the "initial record", the record sales on the first week of release.

Photo from JYP Ent.

While TWICE's What is Love recorded 109,400 initial sales, BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU recorded 102,000 initial sales. And these respectively hold the first and second place of female girl groups' initial sales in 2018.

The record is subsequently followed by Red Velvet's Bad Boy but the sales significantly dropped to 31,700 copies which is just about one-third of BLACKPINK. And this may be seen that TWICE and BLACKPINK are seizing the power in music markets.

TWICE will soon begin to promote Dance The Night Away but it leaves a question behind two groups' overlapping activities in Korea as BLACKPINK is having an arena tour on July 24 to 25 in Osaka, Japan.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

