"Once I Get a Girlfriend I'll Do This for Her!" XIUMIN's Thoughts on Dating & Ideal Type

While EXO's Xiumin is beloved for his baby face, he has once talked about his thoughts on romantic relationships and marriage. This was in an interview with BAZAAR CHINA in 2014.

Feeling envious of his future girl already!

Q. What kind of girls do you like?

XIUMIN: There is no fixed style. It's fine as long as she looks charismatic on first look. It is a type of feeling which cannot be described.

Q. What kind of romantic things have you done before?

XIUMIN: I have thought about making coffee for the girl I like.

Q. If you meet a girl whom you like, will you take the initiative to chase after her?

XIUMIN: I will not take the initiative to chase after her, but will let her know about it by dropping some hints.

"I have thought about making coffee for the girl I like," says Xiumin. It's a well-known fact that Xiumin is a coffee lover. Offering what he 'likes' to the person he 'likes'. It's such a pure and adorable idea, just like Xiumin himself!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

