1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BAEKHYUN's Answer to the Question "When Will You Get Married?" Was!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

While BAEKHYUN is the main vocal in EXO, he also is the life of the party responsible for vitaminizing the team. Aren't you curious about BAEKHYUN's ideal type of woman?

What's his ideal type of woman?

Voomvoom introduces BAEKHYUN's interview with BAZAAR CHINA back in 2014 when he touched on his Miss Right.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Q. What type of girls do you like?

BAEKHYUN: A girl not too tall, with fair skin, cute and polite. I like girls who have the fragrance of the laundry. 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Q. Do you think you are a romantic person?

BAEKHYUN: I am not a romantic person, but one thing I can do is to make my girl laugh because I am a playful person.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Q. Do you have any expectations for your future life-long partner? When will you get married?

BAEKHYUN: I really like children, and so I've thought about marriage. But because I'm too busy with work at the moment, I'll consider the marriage after I turn 30 years old. I don't have any expectations for my life-long partner as long as we can get along well.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BAEKHYUN's speech that he wants to make his girl laugh, is it too early to envy his future Miss Right?

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT