BAEKHYUN's Answer to the Question "When Will You Get Married?" Was!

While BAEKHYUN is the main vocal in EXO, he also is the life of the party responsible for vitaminizing the team. Aren't you curious about BAEKHYUN's ideal type of woman?

What's his ideal type of woman?

Voomvoom introduces BAEKHYUN's interview with BAZAAR CHINA back in 2014 when he touched on his Miss Right.

Q. What type of girls do you like?

BAEKHYUN: A girl not too tall, with fair skin, cute and polite. I like girls who have the fragrance of the laundry.

Q. Do you think you are a romantic person?

BAEKHYUN: I am not a romantic person, but one thing I can do is to make my girl laugh because I am a playful person.

Q. Do you have any expectations for your future life-long partner? When will you get married?

BAEKHYUN: I really like children, and so I've thought about marriage. But because I'm too busy with work at the moment, I'll consider the marriage after I turn 30 years old. I don't have any expectations for my life-long partner as long as we can get along well.

BAEKHYUN's speech that he wants to make his girl laugh, is it too early to envy his future Miss Right?

