Local News Hints Possible BTS World Tour Concert in Cebu, Philippines Next Year

BTS might add Cebu, the Philippines to their world tour list.

Will it become a reality??

As K-Pop is gaining great popularity in the Philippines, many K-Pop artists have visited Manila to perform.

Including SUPER JUNIOR who recently held a concert at the venue of Mall of Asia located in Manila, SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, and EXO already has visited the country.

And now in addition to Manila, a production company in Cebu is making an effort to cast BTS and carry out a concert.

In order to make it into reality, the company needs to pay for the group's talent fee and by the hearsay, BigHit has asked for about 60 million PHP ($1,125,200 USD) as they have to take the crew and staffs along the journey.

Whether or not the information is reliable, Cebu is trying hardest to make BTS add the province to their tour stops despite the high price they need to pay.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com