사회

'Fan Lover' BAEKHYUN Replies to a Fan on Twitter… What Did He Say?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

A cool recipe shared, thanks to Baekhyun!

After Baekhyun created his Twitter account June this year, the way he's intimately tweeting with his fans is drawing fans attention.

When one fan received a reply from Baekhyun recently, she was so happy that she even wrote, "I'm going to designate this day as my second birthday."

Photo from Twitter @B_hundred_Hyun

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

On June 29, Baekhyun posted a tweet, "Everyone please tell me what you guys ate or are going to eat. I'm curious! Me first, salad." A fan who saw his tweet showed off what she ate by uploading a picture with a caption saying, "(I ate) Super duper tasty egg soy sauce noodle. Why salad, Baekhyunie.. You should have a hearty meal of something delicious TT"

The fan who got a reply from Baekhyun uploaded a drawing of her recipe for &#39;Baekhyun Noodle&#39;, Photo from Twitter @B_hundred_Hyun

Then, to everyone's surprise, Baekhyun seemed to have stumbled on this mouth-watering photo, as he replied, "Wow, did you cook this yourself? Recipe please.."  At his unexpected reply, this fan went straight away and made a drawing of the recipe.

"Baekhyun, I drew this for you. This food's name is 'Baekhyun Noodle'. Eat lots of good food. Love you always♥" According to the recipe she revealed, 'Baekhyun Noodle' can be made by boiling noodles and mixing it with a sauce made from two spoons of soy sauce, one spoon of sesame oil, 1/2 spoon of sugar and as an option, some red chili paste. If you add some sliced fried eggs and sesame seeds on the top, that's it!

Photo from Twitter @B_hundred_Hyun

Do you think Baekhyun would've made this for himself? Plus, there's one more thing to be happy about! Baekhyun's Twitter account has a blue badge now, which means it's a verified account. Congratulating message from fans are flooding!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

