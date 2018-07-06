"Just Follow This!" Learn How LISA Does Her Makeup FROM LISA!

1 읽는 중

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Lisa of BLACKPINK quickly rose as a style icon with her exceptional body shape and extraordinary sense.

I will definitely try!

I'm sure I am not the only one who thinks that everything Lisa does and puts on looks super fancy!

As if she read our mind, she unveiled her makeup steps for As If It's Your Last at a broadcast aired last summer.

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

The first step of 'Lisa Makeup' is drawing the eyebrows. Since Lisa had an orange colored hair at that time, she explained that she tries to use a matching color for her eyebrows. "I mix orange and brown to draw my brows," said Lisa and drew her brows in round arch-shapes.

She didn't forget to assure the viewers by saying, "Lisa's makeup is not difficult at all", "It's easy!"

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

The second step was eyeshadow. She said, "Apply a very thin layer of burgundy color eyeshadow. And for the under eye part, apply a little bit of shadow in the middle so that it looks natural."

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Next, she drew her eyeliners with a black gel liner.

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

"Draw your wings in a straight line to make cat-like eyes," advised Lisa.

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

And then, it's time to blend the eyeliner and make it connect naturally with the shadow. Lisa chose a light brown and a pearled dark brown shadow for this.

"Make the brown shadows gradated," she said as she put on the shadows. Try applying your shadows by dabbing gently.

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

For the corner of her eyes, she put on gold pearl shadow to make a plumper under the eye. Filling in the waterline with a pencil liner marked the end of eye makeup. "It looks like a cat's eye," said Lisa after finishing her eye makeup.

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Then she went on to shading, saying, "Shading is my favorite part." Shading is a makeup technique, used to create a contoured or smaller looking face by applying toned down shading powders.

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Onstyle Youtube Screenshot

Finally, Lisa put on a vivid coral tint on her lips and completed her As If It's Your Last look.

Wrapping up, Lisa conveyed her thoughts about sharing her makeup tips. "Time went so fast as I was doing something I enjoy. I would like to try becoming a beauty creator one day."

Have a go at Lisa's makeup by following her kind instruction! It's not so hard, just as Lisa told us!

