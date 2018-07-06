1 읽는 중

#TAENNIE or #LIZKOOK? Which Couple Do You Ship?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

The fan culture of coupling celebrities has a long history.

Or is there any other couples on your mind?

For example, there are VMIN (V+JIMIN) and SOPE-ME (SUGA+J-HOPE). And currently, there's a growing trend of fans coupling members of different groups, wanting to see themselves together in reality.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

There's the representative couple 'TAENNIE', BTS' V (Tae Hyung) and BLACKPINK's JENNIE. It seems like fans residing abroad want to make a bond of the couple they personally ship.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

When you search #taennie on Instagram, you can come up with over 50 thousand posts. You can also search hashtags of #vjennie and #vnnie.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

But what's more popular than 'TAENNIE' is 'LIZKOOK', BTS' JUNGKOOK and BLACKPINK's LISA. There are over a hundred thousands of Instagram posts with the hashtag #lizkook.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Photo from KBS Screenshot

It appears that many fans out there are wishing to see BTS and BLACKPINK together. So where can they be seen together?

Maybe in the year-end music award or the music programs' end of the year show like how BigBang and Wonder Girls' collaboration stage 11 years ago still remains as a legend.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

