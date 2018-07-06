TAENNIE or #LIZKOOK? Which Couple Do You Ship?

The fan culture of coupling celebrities has a long history.

Or is there any other couples on your mind?

For example, there are VMIN (V+JIMIN) and SOPE-ME (SUGA+J-HOPE). And currently, there's a growing trend of fans coupling members of different groups, wanting to see themselves together in reality.

There's the representative couple 'TAENNIE', BTS' V (Tae Hyung) and BLACKPINK's JENNIE. It seems like fans residing abroad want to make a bond of the couple they personally ship.

When you search #taennie on Instagram, you can come up with over 50 thousand posts. You can also search hashtags of #vjennie and #vnnie.

But what's more popular than 'TAENNIE' is 'LIZKOOK', BTS' JUNGKOOK and BLACKPINK's LISA. There are over a hundred thousands of Instagram posts with the hashtag #lizkook.

It appears that many fans out there are wishing to see BTS and BLACKPINK together. So where can they be seen together?

Maybe in the year-end music award or the music programs' end of the year show like how BigBang and Wonder Girls' collaboration stage 11 years ago still remains as a legend.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

