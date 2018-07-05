1 읽는 중

BTS & SUZY's Hangout! Where Is This Restaurant International Fans are Going on Tours?

Photo from SNS(Twitter @BTS_twt, suzy Instagram)

Photo from BigHit Ent.

I wanna go there toooo!

'Rabat', a wine bar & restaurant located in Apgujeong area, Seoul, is where BTS' trace can be felt. It's been told that BTS members held a new year's gathering here. Other than BTS, numerous celebrities, such as actress Han Hyo-ju and Suzy, also visited.

'Rabat' is a restaurant themed under Moroccan style, as it can be inferred from its name which was taken from the capital city of Morocco, Rabat. While there are a lot of unique menus such as traditional Moroccan stew, the most popular dish is known as 'sea snail oil pasta'. In particular, if you order alcoholic drinks, a syringe is provided, and people say it's great for the ones who enjoy strong alcohol.

BTS visited this place on January 1, 2017, and greeted new year together. As the seats are constructed privately, it's easy for celebrities to visit. If you're an ARMY, it's a place worth a visit; it's already included in the list of places for 'Bangtan Tour'!

▶ Hours
Monday~Thursday 6pm~2am
Friday 6pm~4am
Saturday 5pm~4am
Sunday 5pm~2am

▶Address
Seokjeon Building B1, Sinsa-dong 663-24, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

▶ Phone
02-546-3665

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

