YES or NO To These BTS X BLACKPINK Fan-Made Composite Photographs?

There have been photographs spreading among online communities abroad where BTS members are together with female idols.

These look so realistic wow..

In Instagram, a BTS fan account with nearly a million followers, recently uploaded a photo of BTS' JIMIN and BLACKPINK's ROSÉ. There also are photos of JUNGKOOK and YERI facing each others' cheeks, and a V and JENNY sitting close. All these photos on Instagram receive tens of thousand "hearts".

However, these all are fake, composite photographs.

Fans are combining photographs of idol members that they ship, and an entertainment official conveyed that "Agencies do not necessarily block these kinds of photographs because they all are aware of fans' intention."

But wouldn't it be better to not create any kinds of photographs or images that could cause possible harm to artists' public image? We hope these photos are created only with "affection", not for malicious uses.

