Who Is The Korean Child Star Greeted By EXO's KAI, The Well-Known Baby-Lover?

Na Ha Eun, a 10-year-old dancer famous for covering Kpop songs including BTS' FAKE LOVE disclosed her interview with a press. Only on Youtube, Ha Eun holds about 1.77 million subscribers.

What a talented girl!

From an interview with SBS on July 3, she was asked whether is aware of her FAKE LOVE cover dance became the talk of the town. She answered yes, saying that she feels very happy "I am happy insomuch that of my tripled height."

She started to gain popularity long before covering BTS' FAKE LOVE. She covered BLACKPINK's PLAYING WITH FIRE, AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST, BTS' DNA and many other songs with tough choreography. Amongst the videos that she uploaded Youtube, her dance cover of TWICE's TT had the greatest hits of over 16 million.

Ha Eun through the interview confessed that she encountered a cool incident "EXO's KAI oppa greeted me saying that he saw my videos on Youtube. It was so cool to be greeted by EXO, and the fact that he knows me!"

As a well-known baby lover, KAI previously guested in a parenting program.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

