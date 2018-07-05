BLACKPINK Had an English Interview For International BLINKs, And Fans' Responses Are…

BLACKPINK in their new interview with Billboard expressed a desire to perform in front of international fans.

How did you find them speaking English?

As two of the group members, JENNIE and ROSÉ are fluent English speakers respectively studied from New Zealand and born in Austrailia, they took lead in the interview. With Billboard's question "What do you want to do since you've returned with new music?", members mentioned about BLINK at the very first.

JENNIE said "We would love to have any opportunities that we can to perform in front of you guys, not just in Korea but maybe one day in front of everyone around the world, so we'll just keep going on with what we're doing right now " and ROSÉ continued "To all our BLINKs around the world, thank you all so much for listening to and supporting our music. We hope to see you all soon".

Along with this question, the group was asked on "How has the group evolved since the last album?", "What is the meaning of the scene in DDU-DU DDU-DU where JISOO is faced with masked men?", "Are there any outfits in DDU-DU DDU-DU that you want to add to your wardrobe?" and "If you were a song from SQUARE UP, which song would you be and why?"

Members' individual responses can be found from the video down below.

While has done an English interview with Billboard in celebration of their record charting track DDU-DU DDU-DU, here are some of the fans' responses on members' amazing English skills:

"Why am I dying everytime they speak in English?!!????????”

“Omg! Rose’s English is adorable.”

“Jennie and Rose’s accent tho”

“I feel so blessed for this English interview. The questions were really nice and above all the girls looked so happy and relaxed, it really made me happy.”

Fans wondered why LISA won't speak much throughout the interview:

“Awww Lisa is so cute being shy of speaking English”

“Lisa should be more confident in her English!!!! She speaks it so well but she always says away halfway even Jennie has told her before to stop doubting that she sounds really good.”

BLACKPINK members got to show off their English skill with this in-depth interview and international BLINKs rejoiced with the fact that they hear members speaking English and that the pain of waiting for subs isn't necessary.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

