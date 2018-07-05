1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK Had an English Interview For International BLINKs, And Fans' Responses Are…

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from official Facebook

Photo from official Facebook

BLACKPINK in their new interview with Billboard expressed a desire to perform in front of international fans.

How did you find them speaking English?

As two of the group members, JENNIE and ROSÉ are fluent English speakers respectively studied from New Zealand and born in Austrailia, they took lead in the interview. With Billboard's question "What do you want to do since you've returned with new music?", members mentioned about BLINK at the very first.

Photo from official Facebook

Photo from official Facebook

JENNIE said "We would love to have any opportunities that we can to perform in front of you guys, not just in Korea but maybe one day in front of everyone around the world, so we'll just keep going on with what we're doing right now " and ROSÉ continued "To all our BLINKs around the world, thank you all so much for listening to and supporting our music. We hope to see you all soon".

Photo from official Facebook

Photo from official Facebook

Along with this question, the group was asked on "How has the group evolved since the last album?", "What is the meaning of the scene in DDU-DU DDU-DU where JISOO is faced with masked men?", "Are there any outfits in DDU-DU DDU-DU that you want to add to your wardrobe?" and "If you were a song from SQUARE UP, which song would you be and why?"

Members' individual responses can be found from the video down below.

Photo from official Facebook

Photo from official Facebook

While has done an English interview with Billboard in celebration of their record charting track DDU-DU DDU-DU, here are some of the fans' responses on members' amazing English skills:

"Why am I dying everytime they speak in English?!!????????”
“Omg! Rose’s English is adorable.”
“Jennie and Rose’s accent tho”
“I feel so blessed for this English interview. The questions were really nice and above all the girls looked so happy and relaxed, it really made me happy.”

Photo from official Faccebook

Photo from official Faccebook

Fans wondered why LISA won't speak much throughout the interview:

“Awww Lisa is so cute being shy of speaking English”
“Lisa should be more confident in her English!!!! She speaks it so well but she always says away halfway even Jennie has told her before to stop doubting that she sounds really good.”

BLACKPINK members got to show off their English skill with this in-depth interview and international BLINKs rejoiced with the fact that they hear members speaking English and that the pain of waiting for subs isn't necessary.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT