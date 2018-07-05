1 읽는 중

Past Photos That's Been Bothering LISA… Is the Plastic Surgery Rumor True?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

If you type &#39;Lisa&#39; on Naver, &#39;Lisa plastic surgery&#39; appears as related search word, Photo by Naver Screenshot

Such an absurd rumor!

A photo that's going around Korean online communities is tormenting Lisa. Judging from the picture, people are saying that she got a plastic surgery. But is that really the truth?

Photo from Online Community

These are some of the photos you would have seen at least once if you're a K-pop fan. Because of these pictures, Lisa couldn't avoid rumors that she had plastic surgery. Just like any other idols.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But then, a different past photo of Lisa was released on the Internet recently. It can be seen from these images that young Lisa had almost the same appearance as the present Lisa, contrary to all the suspicions until now.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

From the shape of her smile to her eyes and nose, all of her facial features are identical to her face right now. Upon seeing the pictures, fans are reacting, "Lisa has always been pretty!", "Past or present, Lisa is gorgeous."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

