Yoon Ah Visited the Blue House for Lunch As the "Special Donor" of the Honor Society

First lady Kim Jung Sook invited donors of the Community Chest of Korea to the Blue House for lunch on Tuesday, July 3.

She's so perfect in all respects!

Including 9 other donors present at the site including a firefighter, taxi driver, street cleaner, 10-year-old student, Yoona was invited to the event as the "special" donor for being the first idol singer to be registered as the member of the "Honor Society".

She became one of the members of the group since 2015 as she began donating in 2010.

The "Honor Society" is a group where private donors contribute to and take interest in the promotions of Community chest of Korea. To be acknowledged as the member, private donors need to have already donated $90,000 USD or take a pledge to donate the amount within 5 years.

Initially, Yoon Ah hesitated to make her donations public but with the hope of spreading the donating culture to the society, she decided to join the Honor Society at last.

Yoon Ah explained “At first, I didn’t want to make it public because I wanted to help those in need quietly. However, I also thought that it was important to share these things as well. I decided to register for the Honor Society in hopes that I could contribute to the spread of a sharing culture.”

Im Yoon Ah, a member of Girls Generation donated over 300 million won ($269,193) to the non-profit in 2015.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

