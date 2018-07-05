Three Features of LISA That Makes BLINKs Fall Deeper for Her

BLACKPINK is enjoying an invincible popularity after releasing its first mini album, SQUARE UP. The music video of their title song DDU-DU DDU-DU became one of the fastest MVs to hit 100 million views and they're being ranked on countless global music charts.

While the charm and talents of all four members have contributed to accomplishing all these, Lisa is a member who attracts fans with her distinctive and diverse characteristics.

Even though the list of Lisa's charms can go on forever, this time, we just picked three features that make it impossible for fans to fall out of love with Lisa.

1. Her facial expressions

While it's common for members of idol bands to manage their facial expressions to look handsome or pretty to their fans, Lisa is an exception to this norm. She is never afraid to show her emotions, using her well-defined features. Her expressive face always makes BLACKPINK's reality shows more interesting to watch.

2. Her lovable personality

Lisa has so much love for almost anything in the world. She always cuddles other members in her arms, kisses them on their cheeks, and pours compliments about them. Not only to the members, but she also shows so much affection for animals, and sometimes even for inanimate objects! Watching Lisa adoring the world, fans' heart adoring Lisa grows bigger and bigger.

3. Her ability to pull off any clothes

In terms of fashion, Lisa is truly gifted. Being born with flawless body proportion and shape, Lisa also adds her own unique vibe to pull off any style of clothes. Proving her qualities as the next fashion icon of K-pop, she has recently been selected as the model for a fashion brand collection and the cover model for a fashion magazine.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

