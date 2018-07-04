WANNA ONE Ranked First Place On the 'Idol Champ Chart'... BTS Ranked Second

Continuing on from May, WANNA ONE listed themselves on the first place of June's Idol Champ monthly chart, becoming "IDOL of the month".

Wow, for 2 Consecutive Months!!!

According to the Idol Champ on July 4, WANNA ONE acquired a total of 3,687,626 accumulative points for June and was placed as the "IDOL of June" with 32.1% of the total votes. Compared to the time when the group achieved the title "IDOL of May" with 28.61%, there was a slight increase in its numerical value.

'IDOL Champ Chart' is a chart owned by Idol Champ, a collaborative application of MBC Plus where fans' collectible "plus point" and "bonus point" are combined in determining the rankings of monthly chart. And since a portion of bonus point is feeding into MBC Plus' Show Champion's advance voting, people can easily grasp the "beloved" idols of the month through the idol champ chart.

BTS ranked second place with 2,905,830 points, 25.3% of the total votes. While the group maintained first place until mid-June, WANNA ONE's newly released title song Light fiercely chased after FAKE LOVE. BTS ultimately ranked second place.

You can vote "Idol of July" with Idol Champ apps on Android phones and iPhone.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

