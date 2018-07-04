1 읽는 중

The So-called 'Little Jennie' Kid Model Signs Contract with YG

Photo from Instagram

The fact that Ella Gross, a kid model who went viral on social media, signed a contract with a YG-affiliated agency, The Black Label, was reported on July 4. Ella is a model and actress who has almost 600K followers on Instagram.

Do they look alike?

Photo from Instagram @ellagross

While she has been active mostly in the US, she recently posted a selfie she took with BLACKPINK Jennie on her Instagram account. Even before signing the contract with YG Entertainment, she had become famous for her resemblance with Jennie, even being nicknamed 'the little Jennie'. Among Korean netizens, she's also widely known for looking alike with Miranda Kerr, a worldwide model. It's been told that Ella's father is American and her mother is Korean.

While Ella is currently a model, supposition that she will debut as an idol is predominant. This is due to the fact that she signed the contract with The Black Label and not YG KPLUS which is an agency for models. The Black Label is a label established by TEDDY, YG's main producer who made numerous hit songs including As If It's Your Last and DDU-DU DDU-DU.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

