1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PIA WURTZBACH, Miss Universe 2015 Met Her "Idol" Super Junior's SIWON At a Long Last!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach met her favorite Idol member, Super Junior Choi Si Won on June 30th.

hahaha what a successful fan!

Super Junior on the day held a concert SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR "SUPER SHOW 7" in MANILA.

Photo from Instagram @piawurtzbach

Photo from Instagram @piawurtzbach

Photo from Instagram @piawurtzbach

Photo from Instagram @piawurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach claimed that she was a huge fangirl of Si Won even before becoming a Miss Universe, and their fan-artist meeting has been accomplished at a long last by Super Junior visiting the Philippines after five years for their concert. Shortly after their meeting, Wurtzbach updated her Instagram with a photograph taken together with her "idol" with a caption "Finally! A true fangirl moment for me!" This photo until now has received over 400 thousand hearts on Instagram.

Photo from Instagram @piawurtzbach

Photo from Instagram @piawurtzbach

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Super Junior successfully rounded off SUPER SHOW 7 in Manila and announced to visit more Asian countries shortly.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT