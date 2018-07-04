PIA WURTZBACH, Miss Universe 2015 Met Her "Idol" Super Junior's SIWON At a Long Last!

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach met her favorite Idol member, Super Junior Choi Si Won on June 30th.

hahaha what a successful fan!

Super Junior on the day held a concert SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR "SUPER SHOW 7" in MANILA.

Pia Wurtzbach claimed that she was a huge fangirl of Si Won even before becoming a Miss Universe, and their fan-artist meeting has been accomplished at a long last by Super Junior visiting the Philippines after five years for their concert. Shortly after their meeting, Wurtzbach updated her Instagram with a photograph taken together with her "idol" with a caption "Finally! A true fangirl moment for me!" This photo until now has received over 400 thousand hearts on Instagram.

Super Junior successfully rounded off SUPER SHOW 7 in Manila and announced to visit more Asian countries shortly.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

