What 'The Official Crybaby' of Bangtan Said When All The Hyungs Teased

Who do you think is the 'official crybaby' of BTS?

Don't tease golden maknae, hyungs!!

They say it's the 'golden maknae' Jungkook.

It's been told that Jungkook showed tears in every concert BTS held since debut.

He's already in his sixth year after debuting. How has our crybaby changed over six years?

Even when all the hyungs teased him, saying "He's crying!", he would insist "No, I'm not." He even said once, "I'm a pro!", claiming that he won't cry anymore.

However, it's being conveyed that Jungkook still cries every time. In the eyes of ARMYs, our golden maknae's tears will always be adorable and precious!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com