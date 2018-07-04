WATCH: "That's our main dancer!" YG Releases LISA Focused Camera

BLACKPINK Lisa's charismatic charm exploded on stage.

You won't be able to take your eye off her!

On July 3, YG Entertainment released a Lisa focused cam of DDU-DU DDU-DU through its official blog(www.yg-life.com).

In this vertical cam taken from BLACKPINK's stage at SBS Inkigayo aired on July 1, Lisa's distinctive long and slim dance line, and her intense charisma can be seen. As the cam especially focuses on only her moves, it gives fans a chance to appreciate the unique charm of Lisa.

After watching this precious individual cam, fans are writing comments like, "That's our main dancer!", "Can't take my eye off her", "I was in awe at her proportion".

BLACKPINK who returned with DDU-DU DDU-DU after a year of hiatus is setting unprecedented records, debuting on No.40 at Billboard 200, and on No.55 at Hot 100.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

