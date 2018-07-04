A Prelude to BTS' Casting Battle for Upcoming Year-End Music Awards

There is still half a year remaining until the year-end award ceremony but the competitive battle has begun to cast BTS. Year-End music awards are the musts in Korea in wrapping up the year. Broadcasting officials began working on a big project to cast the group.

People generally expect no group to outdo BTS' album this year. BTS' LOVE YOURSELF: Tear released last May exceeded 1,664,041 album sales. And this is the record broken after 17 years and 8 months since September 2000.

The reason for broadcasting companies to liaise with BTS already is because of the group's fully packed schedule. Year-end award ceremony needs several points to be considered: renting the venue, broadcast programming, and BTS' availability. Which means that the most urgent priority is to receive group's available dates.

It's been reportedly said that BTS has a crammed schedule for the year. Their hectic schedules with an overseas tour, advertisements and all sorts of schedules related to tv programs don't seem to allow them a spare time to prepare and attend the year-end ceremony. BigHit Entertainment additionally conveyed "It's true that it's been a busy year for the group. Upcoming performance schedules for the world tour will make the latter half of the year even more chaotic."

Parties concerning the ceremony explained how the situation happened "The Year-end ceremonies and festivals are taking place at the end of the year, and the lineups are decided based on the accumulated music performances. However, if the digital tracks and album performances are overwhelmingly immense, applicable artists are getting liaised in advance. BTS' casting battle has been started as the group's music performances already is overly satisfying with tremendous album sales and ranking."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

