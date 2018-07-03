1 읽는 중

You Only Saw Them as Rivals? BLACKPINK x TWICE Friendship & Sweet Moment

Photo from Online Community

Jennie, Jisoo, Nayeon in the trainee days, Photo from Online Community

BLACKPINK and TWICE are the two representative runners of the 'third generation girl group'. Even though they are often viewed as rivals, it's been told that they're actually very close to each other in reality. It's a well-known fact that BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, and TWICE's Nayeon had been acquainted since their trainee days.

So sweet!

However, after both groups debuted, it wasn't easy for us to see them together due to each group's schedule. Then, the two groups finally met on SBS Inkigayo on November 6, 2016. When TWICE won No.1 with TT, Jennie played around with Nayeon's hair, which is something you wouldn't do if you're not close with somebody.

Rosé, who was standing next to Jihyo, also congratulated TWICE's win by lifting her thumbs up. When the show ended, they shared the happiness by embracing each other and jumping up and down.

In addition, the sight of Tzuyu and Rosé conversing on a stage was also caught last January.

Whenever they meet on music shows, thanks to similar promotion periods, they are showing warm friendships, holding hands with each other. They are also frequently caught dancing to each other's songs.

As they are idol groups active around the same era, it looks like they are getting along well together. In particular, Jisoo and Nayeon even said they had once contacted each other for 24 hours!

Seeing their lovely friendship, hating or slandering seems even more useless!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

