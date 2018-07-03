1 읽는 중

Who Are The Top 2 Idol Members Flaunting "Decadent Beauty" On Identical Concert Stage?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

One of the Korean press on July 2 introduced idol members with inviolable mood and look on the stage.

What is "decadent beauty"?

While these idol members are capable of grabbing the attention of viewers just by their "stare", people started to define it as a 'decadent beauty'.

BTS' V and EXO's KAI came under the list, and both guested at Lotte Family Concert held last month. Here are the photographs of V and KAI flaunting their dark sexiness.

1. KAI

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

KAI went up the stage with a leopard print shirt, heightening the sexiness embedded in himself.

2. V

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

V appeared with a choker necklace and attracted the public gaze. He was like an essence "decadent beauty".

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

On top of V and KAI, G-Dragon also named himself as an idol with a 'decadent beauty'.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

