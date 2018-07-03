Photographs Taken By EXO-CBX Members…'SELFIE BOOK: EXO-CBX' To be Released on July 17

EXO-CBX's soon to be released 'SELFIE BOOK: EXO-CBX' let you meet the members through the photographs taken during their trip to Japan.

It began accepting pre-orders starting July 3 and is scheduled to be released on the 17th!

The book is composed of photographs that members have taken while filming EXO's Travel The World on EXO Ladder in Tottori Prefecture, Japan. And the real variety program EXO's Travel The World on EXO Ladder aired through 'Oksusu', a premium mobile broadcasting app.

This "selfie-book" has raised fans' expectation for providing not only their selfies but also the lively travel photos and handwritten comments.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

