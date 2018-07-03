ARMYs Are Delighted to See BTS V's New Year Wish Come True!

Beginning of this year, BTS V through an interview revealed his desire to collaborate with Park Bo Gum. And his dream came true, with an advertisement. The already famous "besties" finally met through this ad!

Do you have an idea what his dreams were?

While BTS and Park Bo Gum together had been chosen as the model of Coca-Cola Korea, V and Park Bo Gum showed intimacy by displaying playful behaviors and candid physical contacts.

When the commercial was opened to the public, fans showed an enthusiastic response that they are delighted to see V's New Year's wish came true.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

