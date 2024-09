LISA is always covering up her forehead with bangs.

Is it because she doesn't have a pretty forehead?

Is it because she doesn't have a pretty forehead?

It doesn't seem so in the previous tv programs as she revealed her round and convex forehead while doing her makeup. When fans encountered LISA with no bangs, they responded "LISA has a perfect head shape", She's gonna be legendary without bangs".

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com