All Four Albums of BLACKPINK Gathered… Something Weird Has Been Discovered?

BLACKPINK returned with its first mini album SQUARE UP. Their title song DDU-DU DDU-DU is maintaining its popularity, already achieving six wins on music shows until July 1. While BLACKPINK released four albums until now (including digital singles), it's being said that there's one thing weird here.

Hmm…What do you think happened to the 'square'?

On August 8, 2016. BLACKPINK debuted with their very first album SQUARE ONE. The album jacket is mostly painted in pink, but in the middle, a black square is about to reveal itself. As the pink is being slightly peeled off, a tiny corner of the black square can be seen.

On November 1, 2016. The group releases SQUARE TWO. It's an extension from SQUARE ONE. This time, a pink square is about to be revealed from the black background. Compared to SQUARE ONE, a bigger part of the square is unveiled. It looks like a complete square is going to reveal itself soon.

Feels like the cover of BLACKPINK's third album should show a perfect square.

However, on As If It's Your Last revealed last year's June 22, the square cannot be seen anywhere. Only a temple that was used as the background of the MV can be seen. The word 'SQUARE' has also been excluded from the album title.

Where on earth did the square that looked like it was gonna be revealed, disappear to? The square that had suddenly disappeared came up as a cube on the album, SQUARE UP, the group's first mini album released on June 15, 2018.

Fans are raising questions about the correlations between BLACKPINK's albums. Its agency, YG Entertainment is known to be fond of 'four-part series', as it can be seen from BIGBANG's MADE series or WINNER's EXIT series. However, for BLACKPINK's albums, this kind of formula looks like it's been broken. Looking at the four albums together, fans are showing responses that 'it's so random'. Where did the mysterious square vanish to and how come a cube suddenly arose?

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

