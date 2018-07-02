1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

All Four Albums of BLACKPINK Gathered… Something Weird Has Been Discovered?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

BLACKPINK returned with its first mini album SQUARE UP. Their title song DDU-DU DDU-DU is maintaining its popularity, already achieving six wins on music shows until July 1. While BLACKPINK released four albums until now (including digital singles), it's being said that there's one thing weird here.

Hmm…What do you think happened to the 'square'?

SQUARE ONE. Photo from YG Ent.

SQUARE ONE. Photo from YG Ent.

On August 8, 2016. BLACKPINK debuted with their very first album SQUARE ONE. The album jacket is mostly painted in pink, but in the middle, a black square is about to reveal itself. As the pink is being slightly peeled off, a tiny corner of the black square can be seen.

SQUARE TWO. Photo from YG Ent.

SQUARE TWO. Photo from YG Ent.

On November 1, 2016. The group releases SQUARE TWO. It's an extension from SQUARE ONE. This time, a pink square is about to be revealed from the black background. Compared to SQUARE ONE, a bigger part of the square is unveiled. It looks like a complete square is going to reveal itself soon.

Feels like the cover of BLACKPINK's third album should show a perfect square.

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

However, on As If It's Your Last revealed last year's June 22, the square cannot be seen anywhere. Only a temple that was used as the background of the MV can be seen. The word 'SQUARE' has also been excluded from the album title.

SQUARE UP. Photo from YG Ent.

SQUARE UP. Photo from YG Ent.

Where on earth did the square that looked like it was gonna be revealed, disappear to? The square that had suddenly disappeared came up as a cube on the album, SQUARE UP, the group's first mini album released on June 15, 2018.

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

Fans are raising questions about the correlations between BLACKPINK's albums. Its agency, YG Entertainment is known to be fond of 'four-part series', as it can be seen from BIGBANG's MADE series or WINNER's EXIT series. However, for BLACKPINK's albums, this kind of formula looks like it's been broken. Looking at the four albums together, fans are showing responses that 'it's so random'. Where did the mysterious square vanish to and how come a cube suddenly arose?

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT