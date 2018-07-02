BLACKPINK Sweeps No.1 Giving Off Sexy Charisma in Leopard Prints

BLACKPINK rocked the stage of Inkigayo in outfits that made their sexy charisma stand out even more.

They looked ssooo hot!!!

On June 1, BLACKPINK performed DDU-DU DDU-DU on SBS Inkigayo. Members this day appeared on stage with leopard-print themed clothes, which served to amplify their classy beauty.

Each of them wore a different style of clothes that matched their own characteristics; one-piece, see-through, or tank top.

First of all, Jennie drew attention with a see-through leopard top and hot pants. The outfit went perfectly with the cat-like Jennie, making her chic vibe stand out even more.

Jisoo was in a cropped tank top. She revealed her slim waistline and also showed off the beauty of her leg lines in black hot pants.

Rosé looked stunning with her red colored hair and black-and-pink leopard printed dress. She captivated the audience with her girl-crush-evoking dance moves and expressions.

Lisa, who has slim and long arms and legs, pulled off the leopard patterned pants like a model.

The four members presented a flawless stage in the leopard patterned clothes, dancing to fancy beats and showing their fierce swags.

On this day, they achieved their sixth win by taking the no.1 trophy, beating BTOB. BLACKPINK members expressed their affection towards their fans, saying, "To all the BLINKs who came today, thank you for letting us receive this big award."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com