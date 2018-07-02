1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFICIAL: LEE DONG WOOK·SUZY Confirmed Their Split "Will Remain Good Friends"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook and Suzy confirmed their split.

They looked so nice together TT

Lee Dong Wook's agency King Kong by Starship on July 2 announced that the couple recently broke up but they will remain good friends. JYP Entertainment also indicated Suzy's stance to be in like manner.

The couple officially acknowledged their relationship previously in March, indicating their stance as "getting to know each other" but they've faced an end after 4 months.

According to the official, the two were spending busy times in managing a series of tight schedules. Busy schedules made them estranged from each other, leading to a separation.

Lee Dong Wook currently is filming new JTBC drama Life, and Suzy as well confirmed a premanufactured drama Vagabond and went into an actual filming.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT