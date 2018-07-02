OFFICIAL: LEE DONG WOOK·SUZY Confirmed Their Split "Will Remain Good Friends"

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook and Suzy confirmed their split.

They looked so nice together TT

Lee Dong Wook's agency King Kong by Starship on July 2 announced that the couple recently broke up but they will remain good friends. JYP Entertainment also indicated Suzy's stance to be in like manner.

The couple officially acknowledged their relationship previously in March, indicating their stance as "getting to know each other" but they've faced an end after 4 months.

According to the official, the two were spending busy times in managing a series of tight schedules. Busy schedules made them estranged from each other, leading to a separation.

Lee Dong Wook currently is filming new JTBC drama Life, and Suzy as well confirmed a premanufactured drama Vagabond and went into an actual filming.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

