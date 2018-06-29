1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK Speaks "Entering Billboard Chart? My Heart Stood Still"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

About their title song DDU-DU DDU-DU entering Billboard's main chart, BLACKPINK expressed their thoughts on the interview with OSEN.

Go girls! You can reach higher

DDU-DU DDU-DU was ranked 40th and 55th respectively on Billboard 200 and Hot 100. I believe this is the highest record set among K-pop female group?

LISA: I heard about the news this morning, and got really surprised. I still can't believe it. We listed our names on the site that I've liked since long before.

JISOO: I thought Billboard was a long way off. (smile) I can't believe it.

ROSÉ: My heart stood still. It has driven us to do better with new state of mind. 

JENNIE: It's the chart I randomly visit to get an idea of recent music trend. Then, we named ourselves on the list. It's really a great honor. I've realized we're receiving the love completely undeserved.  

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT