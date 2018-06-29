BLACKPINK Speaks "Entering Billboard Chart? My Heart Stood Still"

About their title song DDU-DU DDU-DU entering Billboard's main chart, BLACKPINK expressed their thoughts on the interview with OSEN.

Go girls! You can reach higher

DDU-DU DDU-DU was ranked 40th and 55th respectively on Billboard 200 and Hot 100. I believe this is the highest record set among K-pop female group?

LISA: I heard about the news this morning, and got really surprised. I still can't believe it. We listed our names on the site that I've liked since long before.

JISOO: I thought Billboard was a long way off. (smile) I can't believe it.

ROSÉ: My heart stood still. It has driven us to do better with new state of mind.

JENNIE: It's the chart I randomly visit to get an idea of recent music trend. Then, we named ourselves on the list. It's really a great honor. I've realized we're receiving the love completely undeserved.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com