BLACKPINK JENNIE's Heart Arrow Originated From a Film "The Hot Chick"

Are you aware of JENNIE Kim's heart arrow?

Who's your pick between Rachel and Jennie?

The heart arrow she occasionally shoots to melt down her fans actually has a long history.

It was actually done by Rachel McAdams in the filmThe Hot Chick; a scene where Billy and Jessica throws and shoots a heart ball and a heart arrow to each other in front of Jessica's house.

While it's been said that JENNIE actually is a huge fan of Rachel McAdams, fans are calling her the K-pop's Regina George.

Fans can't get enough of her lovable gesture!

