WATCH: "Unexpected 'Daebak' Match" of BTS×BLACKPINK 'FAKE LOVE'×'DDU-DU DDU-DU'

"Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du~ Fake love, fake love~♬"

Your ears and eyes will be blessed!!

An additional mega-hit song has come to birth by mixing two mega-hit songs.

On June 17, a video showing a mashup of BTS' Fake Love and BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU was uploaded.

As both of the songs are huge hit songs which achieved 'all-kill' on charts, the mix of the two songs serves as an extra sweeter ear candy.

While BTS' Fake Love is rather a dark song, singing about realizing that a seemingly fateful love was actually 'fake', BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU is a song full of confident and tough mood.

Even though the two songs have quite a contrasting atmosphere, they strangely harmonize well together, and even sounds extremely catchy. Plus, the flawless visuals of both groups also present the viewers a delight to the eye.

This mashup video is earning a big attention, gaining over 1.5 million views in just twelve days since its uploaded.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com