iKON’s Already Famous “Love Scenario” Has Made a Hit Once Again by Korean Kids

iKON's already popular song Love Scenario has made a hit once again by the elementary school students.

Even YG did not expect this situation haha

Children apparently began using the song lyrics to learn Korean and this led iKON to become the president among young children.

More than just a trend, this song has been spreading on a national scale that school kids throughout the nation were spotted chanting the song in unison anytime, anywhere.

As this news has gone viral, Yang Hyun Suk of YG compiled videos of elementary school kids singing the song in chorus with a caption "What's going on?" and hashtags #lovesongforchildren as if this situation is ridiculous.

This phenomenon isn't completely astonishing but rather adorable to the fact that iKON's tragic love song turned into a cheerful children anthem.

