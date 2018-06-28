1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TIFFANY Reveals Through Interview With Billboard How She Felt About BTS' Historical Achievements

중앙일보

입력

Photo fromBEAUTY (left), photo from News1 (right)

Photo fromBEAUTY (left), photo from News1 (right)

Prior to Tiffany's official debut in America as a solo artist, she congratulated both V and his members through an interview with Billboard.

And her advice is so realistic

Photo from Billboard

Photo from Billboard

During the interview held on June 27, Tiffany mentioned about BTS' historical achievements throughout the year "You know, congratulations. I hope you and your bandmates are having a blast! It's so good to see all this happening for you. There's a sense of pride, in like... You know, I feel like a proud sibling because I remember introducing one of their earlier songs when they were debuting. I was talking about this with my bandmates. Your bandmates will be the only people who understand the process. Whether it’s now, three years or five years… I’ve known my bandmates for 13~14 years. 14 years later, they’re still going to be that safe space where you feel understood and I hope you guys cherish that and embrace that. I know you already are, but yeah.”

Photo from Billboard

Photo from Billboard

Tiffany debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls Generation and became a girl group representing Korea. She has left SM Entertainment last October and newly made a contract with Paradigm Talent Agency to give a dare in another field. Under a new name TIFFANY YOUNG, she is to release an album Over MY Skin on June 28.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT