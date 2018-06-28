TIFFANY Reveals Through Interview With Billboard How She Felt About BTS' Historical Achievements

Prior to Tiffany's official debut in America as a solo artist, she congratulated both V and his members through an interview with Billboard.

And her advice is so realistic

During the interview held on June 27, Tiffany mentioned about BTS' historical achievements throughout the year "You know, congratulations. I hope you and your bandmates are having a blast! It's so good to see all this happening for you. There's a sense of pride, in like... You know, I feel like a proud sibling because I remember introducing one of their earlier songs when they were debuting. I was talking about this with my bandmates. Your bandmates will be the only people who understand the process. Whether it’s now, three years or five years… I’ve known my bandmates for 13~14 years. 14 years later, they’re still going to be that safe space where you feel understood and I hope you guys cherish that and embrace that. I know you already are, but yeah.”

Tiffany debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls Generation and became a girl group representing Korea. She has left SM Entertainment last October and newly made a contract with Paradigm Talent Agency to give a dare in another field. Under a new name TIFFANY YOUNG, she is to release an album Over MY Skin on June 28.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

