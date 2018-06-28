1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Stylist of BLACKPINK Speaks About Differences Between BLACKPINK & Other Girl Groups

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BLACKPINK is considered one of the most representative fashion icon among Korean idol groups. The four members of BLACKPINK has been showing a variety of styles, making use of both high fashion brands such as Gucci, Chanel, and street fashion brands such as Vetements and Off-white.

What makes BLACKPINK's fashion so special??

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Outfits they put on for different events and stages become a huge topic every time. An Instagram account that uploads information of the clothes they wear, garnered over 145 thousand followers.

At these pouring attention, BLACKPINK's exclusive stylist Choi Kyoung-won unveiled her secret methods in styling BLACKPINK.

During an interview with Women's Wear Daily on June 15, she emphasized that the most important thing is to find outfits that "go well with each member's personality, but at the same time, look harmonious together".

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

She revealed that there is zero concern regarding budgets. "YG Entertainment wanted BLACKPINK to be different from other girl groups from the first place. In terms of styling, I am getting a perfect support from YG," explained stylist Choi, and added, "It is rare for big budgets to be given to a rookie group, but YG not only connected me with designers, but also planned a flexible budget."

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Like YG's wish, BLACKPINK's style is visibly different from other girl groups. Choi took TWICE as an example, explaining that whereas the nine-piece girl group dress "feminine and cute outfits" in unity, BLACKPINK present looks that highlight distinct characteristics. She further said "BLACKPINK is a group beloved by people who follow fashion trends. While girl groups like TWICE appeal to the general public, BLACKPINK is a group for people who understand style. "

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT