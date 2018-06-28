Stylist of BLACKPINK Speaks About Differences Between BLACKPINK & Other Girl Groups

BLACKPINK is considered one of the most representative fashion icon among Korean idol groups. The four members of BLACKPINK has been showing a variety of styles, making use of both high fashion brands such as Gucci, Chanel, and street fashion brands such as Vetements and Off-white.

What makes BLACKPINK's fashion so special??

Outfits they put on for different events and stages become a huge topic every time. An Instagram account that uploads information of the clothes they wear, garnered over 145 thousand followers.

At these pouring attention, BLACKPINK's exclusive stylist Choi Kyoung-won unveiled her secret methods in styling BLACKPINK.

During an interview with Women's Wear Daily on June 15, she emphasized that the most important thing is to find outfits that "go well with each member's personality, but at the same time, look harmonious together".

She revealed that there is zero concern regarding budgets. "YG Entertainment wanted BLACKPINK to be different from other girl groups from the first place. In terms of styling, I am getting a perfect support from YG," explained stylist Choi, and added, "It is rare for big budgets to be given to a rookie group, but YG not only connected me with designers, but also planned a flexible budget."

Like YG's wish, BLACKPINK's style is visibly different from other girl groups. Choi took TWICE as an example, explaining that whereas the nine-piece girl group dress "feminine and cute outfits" in unity, BLACKPINK present looks that highlight distinct characteristics. She further said "BLACKPINK is a group beloved by people who follow fashion trends. While girl groups like TWICE appeal to the general public, BLACKPINK is a group for people who understand style. "

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

