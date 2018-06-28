Former U-KISS Member ALEXANDER Updated His Status After Withdrawing From the Group

Former U-KISS member Alexander came back as Philippines' national boyfriend.

"I want to become a multiplayer"

He intended to leave the entertainment business after withdrawing from the group as he wanted some time to relax, regroup, and catch up the studies he has been putting off all year. But he currently is actively engaging in numerous activities somewhat inevitably.

"I became a freshman in Korea University, class of 2014. I previously made a promise to my parents that I would come back to my studies and I finally got to keep it. To cast away the prejudice about preferential treatment to celebrities, I really worked diligently."

Alenxander pointed out that his life as an idol member wasn't that fancy. He confessed that there were too much of stresses on the instability that he needs to bear. There was no income when the group wasn't actively promoting, and the insecureness about falling popularity often made him feel anxious. And this was the biggest reason he wanted to leave the entertainment business "I wanted to halt all celebrity works but I had given opportunities. I've filmed a movie and a drama respectively in Singapore and Philippines, and the drama was a big hit. I've always thought about quitting, but that never meant that I would like to give up all the opportunities and chance that came to me."

Alexander enjoyed immense public popularity in Phillippines after appearing as a leading role in a drama My Korean Jagiya. The drama initially started aiming 40 episodes but it got extended 3 times, ended with 110 episodes. I never expected myself to get loved by anyone after withdrawing from the team, and I really felt proud and touching. I'll keep on trying my best."

Alexander's goal is to become a "multiplayer". He is also preparing to resume as a singer "I am in a course of preparing a promotion in the Philippines. Together with a songwriter Maruchi, we are promoting as a team under the name "AXM". It wasn't an easy decision for me to return as a singer but I can't deny that it is entertaining. I'd like audiences to like my music since I am trying out a totally different genre. I think the instability and hardships made me solid and durable. So please keep supporting me as I'll always show you my candid charm in return."

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

