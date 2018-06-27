BTS Members Were Named on the List of '100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2018'

BTS set another record in the poll surveyed at a Thai website called "Stormometer".

After almost 14 million votes received, from the preliminaries to the finals, Starmometer.com has chosen 100 ASIAN HEARTTHROBS of 2018.

Which member do you expect on the list??

Many were on the lists, Including celebrities from Thailand, China, Philippines, Taiwan, HongKong, Japan, and Korea.

Surprisingly, the first place went to BTS' V, beating the local celebrity Suradet Piniwat with 3,041,030 votes. However, It wasn't only V who listed his name on the ranking.

Three of the other six members in BTS; JUNGKOOK, JIMIN, and JIN were ranked respectively at 31th, 33th, and 46th place proving their global popularity.

To check out numbers of other K-stars who've named on the list apart from BTS members, take a look at the video!

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com