1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Members Were Named on the List of '100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2018'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

BTS set another record in the poll surveyed at a Thai website called "Stormometer".
After almost 14 million votes received, from the preliminaries to the finals, Starmometer.com has chosen 100 ASIAN HEARTTHROBS of 2018.

Which member do you expect on the list??

Many were on the lists, Including celebrities from Thailand, China, Philippines, Taiwan, HongKong, Japan, and Korea.
Surprisingly, the first place went to BTS' V, beating the local celebrity Suradet Piniwat with 3,041,030 votes. However, It wasn't only V who listed his name on the ranking.

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Three of the other six members in BTS; JUNGKOOK, JIMIN, and JIN were ranked respectively at 31th, 33th, and 46th place proving their global popularity.
To check out numbers of other K-stars who've named on the list apart from BTS members, take a look at the video!

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT