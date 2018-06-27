TIFFANY YOUNG Reveals For the First Time What SNSD Members Means to Each Other

Prior to a formal debut of Tiffany Young to an American music industry with her first U.S. piece Over My Skin, she had an interview with Paper Magazine on June 27.

"In Girls' Generation, I trust."

Paper Magazine described her as an "international pop superstar" while announcing that her forthcoming single Over My Skin is out on June 28.

During an interview when she was asked about a decade-plus long run as a member of Girls Generation, she said: "There are 10 years worth of work that I've done online, and I wanted to outdo it in a sense- but humbly, because I'm still starting out here and juggling things on my own."

About her previous affiliation in SM Entertainment she mentioned, "Being in SM, I think, was probably the most intense, greatest and most educational thing that I have done. SM has a cult following. I love SM. I love the artists. I was such a fan, which made me want to go into that label. But I feel like we're at college now in the sense that we've all decided what our majors are going to be. I'm leaving the space of signing with an Asian talent agency. I know how strict the rules are, and I forever want to be a part of Girl's Generation. I wouldn't gamble that for anything."

"If you need me, I can come back anytime because I have the freedom." Without even talking about all that business- business is business- my girls are my girls. We are each others'. We have this trust. I've been with the girls for 13 years... longer! When we know we're at this place when we can create something new and amazing, we will get together. Even when we're rolling out solo projects, we're always like "once we do this, let's get together" said Tiffany, showing her biggest ego as a part of the team.

She added, "Business is business, but you can't tell me I'm not Girls' Generation. No one's going to tell me that I'm not Girls' Generation! We've all continued to support each other. There are things we can and can't talk about. Maybe one day down the line we'll tell the story, but we are still very much throwing each other random texts, and saying "Whoever doesn't respond within 10 minutes, we're getting together at your house next!" Just by the social media, you can tell that we're still very active with each other. I hope the fans trust us. In my girls, I trust. In Girls' Generation, I trust."

Although Tiffany has left SM Entertainment last October, it did not mean that she made an end as a member of Girls Generation. She has a huge faith in the members, and the group itself. At a long last, she has split her time in between acting classes, going out in auditions and hitting the recording studio as she aims to make a longtime solo dreams come true stateside.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

