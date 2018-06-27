PHOTOS: BTS J-HOPE & JUNGKOOK Brings Back 'Emo Hip-hop' Style

BTS caused a sensation by releasing an 'emo hip-hop' song when they made a comeback with their third full album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear.

They showed what 'Dark Sexy' really is!

'Emo hip-hop' is a compound-genre of hip-hop and 'emo', a rock music genre also known as 'emotional hardcore'. While emo hip-hop can be characterized by its gloomy feels, it also includes some sensuality.

In terms of fashion, emo hip-hop style is a mix of grunge and goth looks, and the color 'black' forms the main atmosphere. But at the same time, some loud fashion codes, such as earrings, animal prints, and glitters are also added to create unique moods.

On BTS' official Facebook, sketches of album photo-shoot were uploaded recently, which led to calling attention for emo hip-hop styles among designer labels, especially when suggestions for F/W collection are at the peak these days.

Among BTS members, J-Hope and Jungkook's outfits were the standard forms of emo hip-hop's street look.

To complete an emo hip-hop fashion, sense of balance between darkness and intensity is essential. If you wanna coordinate an emo hip-hop style, use black as the basic color, and moderately match Jungkook's burgundy spangled blouson or J-Hope's leather suit. You'll be able to complete a unique, but also an acceptable fashion.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

