HA SUNG WOON Gets Solo Ad on NY Times Square Billboard By Topping the Fan Vote in June's StarPass Poll

Photo from YMC

Followed by Kang Daniel ranking no.1 from last month's global fandom voting app Starpass, WANNA ONE's Ha Sung Woon was placed atop for June after playing a seesaw game with the group's Park Ji Hoon.

Congrats Sung Woon!!

"Starpass" app is an advanced concept technology application allowing fans to vote their artists with the "star points". Fans initially are to set up their lock screen with the photo of desired celebrities, and the star points are earned each time the lock screen gets unlocked.

Ha Sung Woon topped the chart with 35,115,262 votes while Park Ji Hoon came in second with 27,443,409 votes. Ha Sung Woon as one of WANNA ONE members, is currently on active promotion of recently released title song Light, and the unit song Forever+1. He individually appeared on MBC's King of Mask Singer with the name "Red Panda" in the 158th episode aired on June 17. And to thank and meet up the global fans, WANNA ONE embarked their very first world tour on an ultimate scale.

With this month's vote, Ha Sung Woon will be independently advertised on the Thomson Reuters billboard in New York Times Square starting the first Friday of July, and it will be displayed every Friday for the month.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

