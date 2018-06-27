1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK JENNIE Shoots a "Laser Glance" to a Manager Who Tried to Stop a Fan

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BLACKPINK's Jennie was spotted giving a cute laser gaze to a manager who tried to hold back a fan.

Awww, she's so kind and sweet!

On June 23, BLACKPINK attended a fan signing event held at Starfield, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do. While BLACKPINK members returned with a more radiant beauty, they greeted each and every one of the fans with extra warm faces. Especially, a video filmed by a fan went viral after the event. It was because of Jennie's extraordinary 'fan love'.

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

In the short clip, a fangirl who finally sat in front of Jennie handed her a flower wreath, and Jennie lowered her head to let the fan put it on for herself. The manager who was baffled at Jennie's sudden action tried to hold back the fan.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

However, the cute laser beam from Jennie's eyes stopped the manager. Jennie gave him an approving look and then lowered her head again towards the fan.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

After watching the clip, fans are saying that they are deeply touched by Jennie's angelic sweetness.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

