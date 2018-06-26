GIFs: Goose-Bumping Facial Expression Changes of K-pop Idols

What K-pop idols can do, are sometimes genuinely amazing. At one moment they are beaming, but as soon as a song starts playing, they put on a charismatic look, just in the blink of an eye!

Look at how these talented idols change on stage!

We've gathered some of the precious moments of K-pop idol members changing their facial expressions. Be aware, they might steal your heart in just two seconds!

▶ EXID Hani

▶ BTS V

▶ EXO Suho



▶ GOT7 Yugyeom

▶ BTS Jimin

▶ AOA Choa

▶ SEVENTEEN Hoshi

▶ Red Velvet Irene

▶ EXO Chen



▶ Red Velvet Seulgi

▶ BIGBANG G-Dragon

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com