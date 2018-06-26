GIFs: Goose-Bumping Facial Expression Changes of K-pop Idols

What K-pop idols can do, are sometimes genuinely amazing. At one moment they are beaming, but as soon as a song starts playing, they put on a charismatic look, just in the blink of an eye!
Look at how these talented idols change on stage!
We've gathered some of the precious moments of K-pop idol members changing their facial expressions. Be aware, they might steal your heart in just two seconds!
▶ EXID Hani
▶ BTS V
▶ EXO Suho
▶ GOT7 Yugyeom
▶ BTS Jimin
▶ AOA Choa
▶ SEVENTEEN Hoshi
▶ Red Velvet Irene
▶ EXO Chen
▶ Red Velvet Seulgi
▶ BIGBANG G-Dragon
By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com