What are BLACKPINK JENNIE and BTS V's Eyecatching Fashion Items In Common?

While BLACKPINK's JENNIE appeared on SBS's Inkigayo on June 24 to promote their title song DDU-DU DDU-DU, her fierce outfit has grabbed the attention of viewers.

They wore this in common!

A nude tone tight fitting shirt and matching leggings together with a highly fancy choker made her look even more like a chic cat. Teddy, who has been the song producer since BLACKPINK's debut took on the role once again this time, vivifying the authentic YG vibe in the first mini album SQUARE UP.

On top of JENNIE, there was a male idol member who perfectly pulled off the chocker fashion. BTS made their appearance on a Lotte Duty-Free Family Concert on June 22 to perform FAKE LOVE, Anpanman, and Airplane pt.2. It was clearly visible that members each had massive makeovers but V's appearance with a blonde hair and big, bold, black choker, was powerful enough to make fans go wild. His pale skin in stark contrast to the black outfits and bold chocker perfectly collaborated.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

