'G-DRAGON Observation Log' Minutely Revealed Private Information, Triggering Netizens To an Uproar

Netizens are disgusted by an in-depth observation log of G-Dragon.

He is not an animal in a zoo

While Dispatch on June 25 released a report accusing that BigBang's G-Dragon has received improper preferential treatment in the military hospital, the controversy continued to gain momentum.

However, a detailed diagram of G-Dragon specifying special body features such as tattoos and scars has newly surfaced and came into the spotlight.

This diagram, not only shared body features like moles and tattoos but also included personal information, lifestyle behavior, habits, and even his medications.

The creator of this observation log seems to have illustrated the diagram to share it with his girlfriend as the upper portion of the illustration reads like a letter "I thought you would be curious, so let me tell you what I've observed so far."

And because this log minutely narrated both artist's visually confirm-possible features and unveiled private information, it was enough to trigger Korean netizens to an uproar with its level of privacy violation.

Some cast a doubt on that it could be a possible act of a soldier on duty at the army hospital but nothing has been fully verified yet.

However, on the former issue on preferential treatment in the military hospital, The Ministry and National Defense rebutted, "As for G-Dragon, since there was a request for privacy protection, he was placed in a single room. Hospital is where many people come and go. Placement in a single room was a measure to prevent disturbance and confusion not only for G-Dragon but also for other patients' stability. Calling this a special favor doesn't make sense. Single rooms in a military hospital are opened to any soldiers and executives in case of necessity. A terrible snorer and a patient with multidrug-resistant bacteria were placed in a single room in 2017."

Formerly, G-Dragon has been accused of unjustly receiving benefits from the military's hospital for hospitalizing in the "Colonel's Room" in an 'Armed Force Yangju Hospital' where the controversy was held, but it has marked another milestone with this latest incident invading artist's privacy.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

