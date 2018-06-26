The First Idol Fandom To Debut on the NY Times Square's Digital Billboard?

NU’EST W and Pledis together prepared a special event to thank their fandom L.O.Λ.E for their unconditional love and support.

Wow Fans have felt so proud ♥

The official NU’EST Twitter account on June 23 shared photos and video of Time Square's digital screen and Billboard in New York City’s Thomson Reuters.

The caption of the post read, “To L.O.Λ.E. Congratulations on your debut in New York, L.O.Λ.Es. From this moment, a comeback advertisement that shows all of our memories together will show on the Thomson Reuters billboard in New York’s Times Square (~6.29). L.O.Λ.Es have always made NU’BLEs shine. Now it’s time for L.O.Λ.Es to shine.”

Pledis Entertainment earlier this month have asked fans to send in photos reminiscent of their times spent with NU’EST W. With agency's unexpected request, fans initially anticipated these photos to be used in a video at NU'EST's showcase stage.

Against all the odds, shared photos turned into a video ad on a Billboard in New York Times Square. While fans' photo collages have come together to create a figure of NU'EST, it also featured other photos for artist's upcoming comeback.

NU’EST W has made their comeback on June 25 with the new album WHO.YOU and a title track Dejavu in a Latin pop genre after eight months period of blank since their promotion of Where You At last October.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com