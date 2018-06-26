1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The First Idol Fandom To Debut on the NY Times Square's Digital Billboard?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

NU’EST W and Pledis together prepared a special event to thank their fandom L.O.Λ.E for their unconditional love and support.

Wow Fans have felt so proud ♥

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

The official NU’EST Twitter account on June 23 shared photos and video of Time Square's digital screen and Billboard in New York City’s Thomson Reuters.

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

The caption of the post read, “To L.O.Λ.E. Congratulations on your debut in New York, L.O.Λ.Es. From this moment, a comeback advertisement that shows all of our memories together will show on the Thomson Reuters billboard in New York’s Times Square (~6.29). L.O.Λ.Es have always made NU’BLEs shine. Now it’s time for L.O.Λ.Es to shine.”

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Pledis Entertainment earlier this month have asked fans to send in photos reminiscent of their times spent with NU’EST W. With agency's unexpected request, fans initially anticipated these photos to be used in a video at NU'EST's showcase stage.

Against all the odds, shared photos turned into a video ad on a Billboard in New York Times Square. While fans' photo collages have come together to create a figure of NU'EST, it also featured other photos for artist's upcoming comeback.

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

Photo from Pledis

NU’EST W has made their comeback on June 25 with the new album WHO.YOU and a title track Dejavu in a Latin pop genre after eight months period of blank since their promotion of Where You At last October

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT