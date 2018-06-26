PHOTOS: "Bikini? Rash Guard?"… 16 K-Culture Stars in Swimsuits

Hot summer has returned! The season you can freely show off your body!

What's your pick?

Today, VoomVoom wants to introduce various types of swimsuits that strengthen the strengths and make up for the weaknesses.

From bikini to a rashguard, will there be your favorites?

1. Bikini

CL

Soyou

Soyou

CL

2. Bikini with pants

HyunA

Shiho Yano

3. Monokini

Han Hye Jin

Jeon Hye Bin

Soyou

4. High Waisted Pants

Hwasa

MAMAMOO (Hwasa, Solar)

5. Rash Guard

Soyou

Kim Jae Kyung

Sunmi

TWICE (Sana, Tzuyu, Nayeon, Jeongyeon)

HyunA

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

