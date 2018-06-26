1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: "Bikini? Rash Guard?"… 16 K-Culture Stars in Swimsuits

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Head (Sunmi), ELLE (Soyou), online community (HyunA), GRAZIA (Han Hye Jin)

Photo from Head (Sunmi), ELLE (Soyou), online community (HyunA), GRAZIA (Han Hye Jin)

Hot summer has returned! The season you can freely show off your body!

What's your pick?

Today, VoomVoom wants to introduce various types of swimsuits that strengthen the strengths and make up for the weaknesses.

From bikini to a rashguard, will there be your favorites?

1. Bikini

CL

Photo fromonline community

Photo fromonline community

Soyou

Photo fromELLE

Photo fromELLE

Soyou

Photo fromELLE

Photo fromELLE

CL 

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

2. Bikini with pants

HyunA 

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Shiho Yano

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

3. Monokini

Han Hye Jin 

Photo from GRAZIA

Photo from GRAZIA

Jeon Hye Bin 

Photo from NYLON

Photo from NYLON

Soyou

Photo from ELLE

Photo from ELLE

4. High Waisted Pants

Hwasa 

Photo from DAZED

Photo from DAZED

MAMAMOO (Hwasa, Solar)

Photo from DAZED

Photo from DAZED

5. Rash Guard

Soyou 

Photo fromELLE

Photo fromELLE

Kim Jae Kyung 

Photo from BARREL

Photo from BARREL

Sunmi 

Photo from HEAD

Photo from HEAD

TWICE (Sana, Tzuyu, Nayeon, Jeongyeon)

Photo from Singles

Photo from Singles

HyunA 

Photo from SURE

Photo from SURE

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT