1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK Achieves Perfect All-Kill on Streaming Charts for 11 Days

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BLACKPINK is scoring a perfect 'all-kill' for 11 days straight.

BLACKPINK is the Revolution!!!

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DD-DU, the title song of their first mini album, SQUARE UP, was still keeping its No.1 place at the point of 9 am, June 25 on all major streaming charts in Korea including Melon, Mnet, Olleh Music, Bugs, Soribada, Genie and Naver Music. Since its release on June 15, BLACKPINK has maintained a perfect all-kill for 11 days.

While they are keeping top places on domestic charts, they are also devouring Japan and China's music market by scoring No.1 on Japan Oricon's Digital Album Weekly Chart and Recochoku Album Daily Ranking, and by topping 5 times on China's largest music site QQ Music.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Moreover, BLACKPINK is setting various records on a worldwide scale. Not only did they take the first place on iTunes album charts in 44 countries as soon as comeback, they also proved their existence in the European market by landing on No.17 on UK Official Chart's The Official Trending Chart Top 20 and marking No.78 on Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Their music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU also broke the records of Korean girl groups. The MV is looking forward to reaching 100 million views after exceeding 90 million views in just 8 days since its release.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Adding on to all these, their all-kill of domestic music shows have begun too. BLACKPINK succeeded in winning the No.1 trophy on SBS Inkigayo on June 24, after winning their first No.1 on MBC Music Core on June 23.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT