BLACKPINK Achieves Perfect All-Kill on Streaming Charts for 11 Days

BLACKPINK is scoring a perfect 'all-kill' for 11 days straight.

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DD-DU, the title song of their first mini album, SQUARE UP, was still keeping its No.1 place at the point of 9 am, June 25 on all major streaming charts in Korea including Melon, Mnet, Olleh Music, Bugs, Soribada, Genie and Naver Music. Since its release on June 15, BLACKPINK has maintained a perfect all-kill for 11 days.

While they are keeping top places on domestic charts, they are also devouring Japan and China's music market by scoring No.1 on Japan Oricon's Digital Album Weekly Chart and Recochoku Album Daily Ranking, and by topping 5 times on China's largest music site QQ Music.

Moreover, BLACKPINK is setting various records on a worldwide scale. Not only did they take the first place on iTunes album charts in 44 countries as soon as comeback, they also proved their existence in the European market by landing on No.17 on UK Official Chart's The Official Trending Chart Top 20 and marking No.78 on Official Singles Chart Top 100.

Their music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU also broke the records of Korean girl groups. The MV is looking forward to reaching 100 million views after exceeding 90 million views in just 8 days since its release.

Adding on to all these, their all-kill of domestic music shows have begun too. BLACKPINK succeeded in winning the No.1 trophy on SBS Inkigayo on June 24, after winning their first No.1 on MBC Music Core on June 23.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

