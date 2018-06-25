1 읽는 중

BTS Wins Four Awards at '2018 Radio Disney Music Awards'

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS took home four awards at 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Congratulations to both BTS & ARMY!

At 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards held on June 22 at Dolby Theater, California, BTS won awards in four categories; Best Duo/Group, Best Dance Track, Best Song That Makes You Smile, and Fiercest Fans.

While they were nominated for the most number of categories, they were selected as winners for all of them, recording the most wins from the award.

Even though BTS was not present at the site, they sent their acceptance message through a video. "All of this was possible thanks to every ARMY around the world. We exist because you guys exist. We would like to attribute this honor to our fans. Thank you so much," BTS said.

While BTS won Best Duo/Group award, Best Dance Track award with MIC Drop remix, Best Song that Makes You Smile award with DNA, ARMYs also received an award for the category of Fiercest Fans.

Radio Disney Music Awards, which started from 2001, is hosted by Radio Disney, and aside from parts of achievement awards, winners are decided with fans' voting. This year, voting was held through Radio Disney Music Awards website, Facebook, and Twitter from April 27 to June 3.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

